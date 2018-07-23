More Coin Market Capitalization Hits $616,062.00 (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. More Coin has a total market cap of $616,062.00 and $3,334.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One More Coin token can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00003987 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, More Coin has traded 24.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005803 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003679 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00012394 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012921 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000448 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.93 or 0.00426303 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00154887 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00023823 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00014535 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000928 BTC.

More Coin Profile

More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

More Coin Token Trading

More Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade More Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase More Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

