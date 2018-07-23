Moody’s (MCO) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Moody’s have significantly outperformed the industry over the past six months. This price performance is supported by impressive earnings surprise history as the company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Also, estimates have been going up ahead of the company’s second quarter 2018 earnings release. The company remains well positioned to boost profitability on the back of its dominant position in the credit rating industry, diverse revenue base and disintermediation of credit markets. Steady capital deployment activities enhance shareholder value. However, stricter regulatory landscapes and stiff competition across the credit rating industry continue to be major concerns. As the company continues to invest in franchise and growth inorganically, elevated expense levels will likely hurt bottom line growth.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Nomura decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 9th. TheStreet raised Moody’s from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $176.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a $184.49 rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Moody’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s to $179.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Moody’s has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $172.58.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $185.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.20. Moody’s has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $185.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.19, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.22. Moody’s had a negative return on equity of 1,599.12% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.00%.

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.17, for a total value of $1,731,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,823,749.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Blair Worrall sold 5,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.85, for a total transaction of $1,019,108.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,789.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,371 shares of company stock valued at $13,566,798 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 327.3% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Pettee Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic related research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations comprising various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

