Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (TYPE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) will announce earnings per share of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Monotype Imaging’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. Monotype Imaging reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Monotype Imaging will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Monotype Imaging.

Monotype Imaging (NASDAQ:TYPE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.17. Monotype Imaging had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $56.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

TYPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monotype Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Monotype Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut Monotype Imaging from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Monotype Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monotype Imaging presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Monotype Imaging traded up $0.05, reaching $20.25, during trading hours on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,032. Monotype Imaging has a fifty-two week low of $17.90 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.91 million, a PE ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 2nd were issued a $0.116 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 29th. Monotype Imaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.79%.

In other Monotype Imaging news, EVP Steven R. Martin sold 24,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $543,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,555,234. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven R. Martin sold 29,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $641,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,056. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,697 shares of company stock worth $1,247,018 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Monotype Imaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Monotype Imaging in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Monotype Imaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Monotype Imaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Monotype Imaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monotype Imaging Company Profile

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and rest of Asia. The company offers font products, including its own fonts from the Monotype Libraries, as well as fonts from third parties through its e-commerce Websites, including myfonts.com, fonts.com, fontshop.com, and linotype.com.

