Moelis & Co (MC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.13, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $220.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.64 million. Moelis & Co had a return on equity of 50.44% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Moelis & Co traded up $1.10, hitting $62.55, during trading hours on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,059. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.73. Moelis & Co has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $67.65.

Get Moelis & Co alerts:

In other Moelis & Co news, Vice Chairman J Richard Leaman III sold 8,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $435,763.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,007 shares in the company, valued at $871,581.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 2,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $125,888.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,069.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,704 shares of company stock valued at $10,868,750 in the last quarter. 29.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Moelis & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on Moelis & Co from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Moelis & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upped their price target on Moelis & Co from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price target on Moelis & Co from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.83.

Moelis & Co Company Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

Recommended Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.