Mobivity (MFON) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 30th.

Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.69 million for the quarter.

Get Mobivity alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:MFON opened at $1.08 on Monday. Mobivity has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.82.

In other Mobivity news, Director Thomas B. Akin bought 39,100 shares of Mobivity stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $41,446.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas B. Akin bought 24,000 shares of Mobivity stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.09 per share, for a total transaction of $26,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 140,100 shares of company stock worth $144,616. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Mobivity Company Profile

Mobivity Holdings Corp. develops and operates proprietary platforms to conduct national and localized, and data-driven mobile marketing campaigns in the United States. The company's platforms consist of software for phones, tablets PCs, and point of sale systems, which enable resellers, brands, and enterprises to market their products and services to consumers through text messages sent directly to the consumers via mobile phones, mobile smartphone applications, and dynamically printed receipt content.

Further Reading: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Mobivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.