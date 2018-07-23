Mizuho Securities USA LLC Takes $1.79 Million Position in Okta Inc (OKTA)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 35,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Okta by 276.1% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Okta in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Okta in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Okta by 194.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $104,150.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 1,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.97, for a total transaction of $64,699.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 418,474 shares of company stock worth $22,028,353. 20.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OKTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.58.

Shares of Okta stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.69. 27,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,601,110. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of -40.31 and a beta of -0.84. Okta Inc has a 1-year low of $21.52 and a 1-year high of $61.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $83.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.81 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 38.34% and a negative return on equity of 59.95%. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. analysts expect that Okta Inc will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for Web and mobile applications, and data of organization; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; and Mobility Management, which simplifies and automates mobile device administration and provisioning across phones, tablets, and laptops.

