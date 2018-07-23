Mizuho Securities USA LLC Buys 180,890 Shares of Modern Media Acquisition (MMDM)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in shares of Modern Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:MMDM) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 930,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,890 shares during the quarter. Modern Media Acquisition makes up 0.9% of Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned about 3.59% of Modern Media Acquisition worth $9,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Modern Media Acquisition by 20.4% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,444,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,370,000 after purchasing an additional 244,250 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Modern Media Acquisition by 654.9% during the first quarter. Cowen Inc. now owns 352,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 305,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Modern Media Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,960,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Modern Media Acquisition remained flat at $$10.02 during trading on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Modern Media Acquisition has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.24.

Modern Media Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Modern Media Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2014 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

