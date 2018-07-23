MIRQ Price Down 38.4% Over Last 7 Days (MRQ)

MIRQ (CURRENCY:MRQ) traded 33.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. During the last seven days, MIRQ has traded down 38.4% against the dollar. One MIRQ coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MIRQ has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $670.00 worth of MIRQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005840 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003713 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012579 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012918 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000450 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00431718 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00156052 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00023862 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00014839 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000930 BTC.

About MIRQ

MIRQ’s total supply is 2,085,844 coins. MIRQ’s official Twitter account is @MIRQCOIN . MIRQ’s official website is mirq.io

MIRQ Coin Trading

MIRQ can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIRQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIRQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MIRQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

