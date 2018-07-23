Miragen Therapeutics Inc (MGEN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN) will post ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Miragen Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is ($0.28). Miragen Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Miragen Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($1.00). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($1.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Miragen Therapeutics.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 million. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 290.61% and a negative return on equity of 50.53%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MGEN. Cann reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGEN. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Miragen Therapeutics by 203.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 11,943 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Miragen Therapeutics by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 18,374 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Miragen Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 574,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 25,704 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Miragen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $855,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Miragen Therapeutics by 437.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 49,581 shares during the last quarter. 36.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Miragen Therapeutics traded down $0.07, reaching $6.81, during midday trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. 3,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,186. The company has a market capitalization of $207.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.35. Miragen Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 20.91 and a current ratio of 20.91.

Miragen Therapeutics Company Profile

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of microRNA-155, which is in Phase I clinical trial for treating cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; MRG-201, a replacement for microRNA-29, which is in Phase I clinical trial that is found at low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, cardiac, renal, hepatic, and pulmonary fibrosis, as well as systemic sclerosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of microRNA-92 that is expressed in endothelial cells and has shown to accelerate the formation of new blood vessels in preclinical models of heart failure, peripheral ischemia, and dermal wounding in the United States and Japan.

