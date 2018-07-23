Mineum (MNM) Price Hits $0.0141 on Exchanges

Mineum (CURRENCY:MNM) traded down 35.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Mineum has a total market capitalization of $133,464.00 and $2,058.00 worth of Mineum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mineum has traded 32% lower against the US dollar. One Mineum coin can now be bought for about $0.0141 or 0.00000184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BritCoin (BRIT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000184 BTC.

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000215 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mineum Profile

MNM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX13 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 4th, 2016. Mineum’s total supply is 9,586,367 coins and its circulating supply is 9,436,367 coins. The official message board for Mineum is forum.mineum.org . Mineum’s official Twitter account is @mineumproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mineum is mineum.org

Buying and Selling Mineum

Mineum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mineum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mineum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mineum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

