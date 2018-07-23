Miles C. Pelham Sells 1,200,000 Shares of Obtala Ltd (OBT) Stock

Obtala Ltd (LON:OBT) insider Miles C. Pelham sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.11), for a total transaction of £96,000 ($127,068.17).
Obtala opened at GBX 7.87 ($0.10) on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Obtala Ltd has a fifty-two week low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 25.70 ($0.34).
About Obtala
