Miles C. Pelham Sells 1,200,000 Shares of Obtala Ltd (OBT) Stock

Obtala Ltd (LON:OBT) insider Miles C. Pelham sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.11), for a total transaction of £96,000 ($127,068.17).

Obtala opened at GBX 7.87 ($0.10) on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Obtala Ltd has a fifty-two week low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 25.70 ($0.34).

About Obtala

Obtala Limited, formerly Obtala Resources Limited, is engaged in the development of agricultural, food processing and timber projects, the holding of mineral resource licenses, projects and investment in other natural resources exploration and development companies and retail. The Company operates through four segments: Exploration and development, Agriculture and forestry, Investing activities and Retail.

