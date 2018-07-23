Middlesex Water (MSEX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $31.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 10.06%. On average, analysts expect Middlesex Water to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Middlesex Water opened at $45.47 on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 0.46. Middlesex Water has a 12-month low of $33.96 and a 12-month high of $46.74.

In other news, VP Richard M. Risoldi sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $189,140.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP A Bruce Oconnor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $171,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,097. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,998 shares of company stock valued at $381,776. 3.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Middlesex Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 9th.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

