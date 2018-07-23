MicroStrategy (MSTR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.29). MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 0.88%. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect MicroStrategy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MSTR opened at $135.29 on Monday. MicroStrategy has a fifty-two week low of $122.16 and a fifty-two week high of $196.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 0.69.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSTR shares. ValuEngine downgraded MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MicroStrategy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Sunday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.20.

In related news, Director Robert H. Epstein sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.90, for a total value of $392,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Epstein sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.17, for a total value of $118,053.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,053. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,877,188. 23.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Analytics platform that delivers reports and dashboards, and enables users to conduct ad hoc analysis and share insights through mobile devices or the Web; MicroStrategy Server, which provides analytical processing and job management for various reporting, analysis, and monitoring applications; MicroStrategy Web, a primary reporting interface for analysts that offers interactive reporting, dashboarding, and analysis through a Web browser; and MicroStrategy Desktop, an on-premise and single-user tool for easy-to-use self-service visual data discovery.

