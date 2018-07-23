Microsoft’s (MSFT) $104.40 Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their $104.40 rating on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a report released on Thursday morning. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $115.00 target price on the software giant’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a $105.12 rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a $105.12 rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Microsoft from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $114.76.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $106.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.90. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $71.28 and a 52 week high of $108.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The software giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 36.69% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $30.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Microsoft will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.30%.

In other news, Director Sandra E. Peterson acquired 5,400 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $101.96 per share, with a total value of $550,584.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,017,114.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,905,083 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,360,387,000 after acquiring an additional 590,793 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 535,705 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $45,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,920 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 131,995 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,048,219 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,671,000 after purchasing an additional 107,867 shares during the period. 72.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network.

