Microsoft Co. to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for Microsoft in a research note issued on Friday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Difucci now expects that the software giant will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.93. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Sell” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.20 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MSFT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Microsoft from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Vetr lowered Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.78 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $103.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.76.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $106.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $818.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.04. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $71.28 and a 1 year high of $108.20.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The software giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $30.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 43.30%.

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 158,601 shares in the company, valued at $16,017,114.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra E. Peterson bought 5,400 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $101.96 per share, with a total value of $550,584.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,584. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,849,770 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $45,621,287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,488,089 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,523,813 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,696,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,178 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 12.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,839,945 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,540,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049,723 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,899,699 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,998,786,000 after acquiring an additional 346,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,956,647 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,912,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network.

