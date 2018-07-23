Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,078,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $316,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,119 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 234.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,743,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $90,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,063 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,557,000. Cavalry Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,493,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,117,195 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $110,391,000 after purchasing an additional 594,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $68.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $108.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.05.

Micron Technology opened at $55.02 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $64.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $63.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.50.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. Micron Technology had a net margin of 43.35% and a return on equity of 51.12%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, May 21st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 16.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 24,795 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,537,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,971,898. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick J. Byrne sold 14,360 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total transaction of $665,011.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,644,846.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc provides semiconductor systems worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers DDR3 and DDR4 DRAM products for computers, servers, networking devices, communications equipment, consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications; lower power DRAM products for smartphones, tablets, automotive, laptop computers, and other mobile consumer device applications; DDR2 DRAM and DDR DRAM, GDDR5 and GDDR5X DRAM, SDRAM, and RLDRAM products for networking devices, servers, consumer electronics, communications equipment, computer peripherals, and automotive and industrial applications, as well as for computer memory upgrades; and hybrid memory cube semiconductor memory devices.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.