MGP Ingredients (MGPI) Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MGPI. BidaskClub upgraded MGP Ingredients from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGP Ingredients from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGP Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.33.

MGPI stock opened at $91.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 50.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.05. MGP Ingredients has a 1 year low of $53.99 and a 1 year high of $99.73.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $88.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.80 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 18.46%. MGP Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that MGP Ingredients will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total value of $100,157.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,323.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David E. Dykstra sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.17, for a total value of $851,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,263.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,776 shares of company stock worth $8,970,981 over the last quarter. 22.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 94.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,644,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,350,000 after acquiring an additional 800,658 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 15.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 254,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,763,000 after purchasing an additional 33,243 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 11.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 183,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,444,000 after purchasing an additional 19,091 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 2.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 172,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 1.5% during the first quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 135,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

