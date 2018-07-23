MFS Charter Income Trust (MCR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.79

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.79 and last traded at $7.80, with a volume of 2208 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.82.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0585 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCR. Point View Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MFS Charter Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $1,190,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in MFS Charter Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $447,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in MFS Charter Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in MFS Charter Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in MFS Charter Income Trust by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 148,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 14,112 shares during the period.

MFS Charter Income Trust (Fund) is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income, but may also consider capital appreciation. The Fund normally invests in debt instruments. The Fund also invests in corporate bonds of the United States and/or foreign issuers, the United States Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed and other asset-backed securities and/or debt instruments of issuers located in emerging market countries.

