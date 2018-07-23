Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.60-1.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $870-880 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $849.78 million.

Merit Medical Systems traded up $0.40, reaching $56.20, during trading hours on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 453,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,947. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.40. Merit Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $56.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $203.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.60 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 2.37%. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MMSI shares. BidaskClub upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.80.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director Franklin J. Miller sold 7,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total value of $364,623.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,846.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Justin J. Lampropoulos sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total value of $718,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,756 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,764 over the last three months. 5.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides various peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy products to alleviate patients suffering from peripheral vascular and non-vascular diseases; and cardiac intervention products to aid in the treatment of various cardiac conditions specific to interventional cardiology and electrophysiology, including cardiac rhythm management and lead management.

