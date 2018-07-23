Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI) Holdings Reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 86.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 81,710 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signature Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at about $354,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 565.8% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 38,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 32,893 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,347,314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $287,851,000 after buying an additional 149,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at about $35,317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

MMSI opened at $55.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.40. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $56.85.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $203.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.60 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 10.01%. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on MMSI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Merit Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

In related news, Director Michael E. Stillabower sold 12,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $608,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,811,234. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph Wright sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $990,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,535.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,756 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,764. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides various peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy products to alleviate patients suffering from peripheral vascular and non-vascular diseases; and cardiac intervention products to aid in the treatment of various cardiac conditions specific to interventional cardiology and electrophysiology, including cardiac rhythm management and lead management.

