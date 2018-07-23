Mercury General (MCY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, July 30th. Analysts expect Mercury General to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $841.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.11 million. Mercury General had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 2.25%. Mercury General’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect Mercury General to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Mercury General opened at $45.17 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.46. Mercury General has a 52 week low of $41.40 and a 52 week high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 14th were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 13th. Mercury General’s payout ratio is presently 152.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

