Mercury General (MCY) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 0.04

Headlines about Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Mercury General earned a news sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the insurance provider an impact score of 46.0383911192893 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Mercury General stock opened at $45.17 on Monday. Mercury General has a fifty-two week low of $41.40 and a fifty-two week high of $61.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Get Mercury General alerts:

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.41). Mercury General had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $841.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Mercury General will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 13th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 152.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.