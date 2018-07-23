Merck KGaA (MRK) Receives Neutral Rating from DZ Bank

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Commerzbank set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. UBS Group set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck KGaA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €98.57 ($115.96).

MRK stock traded down €0.04 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €85.84 ($100.99). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,045 shares. Merck KGaA has a 12 month low of €76.60 ($90.12) and a 12 month high of €115.00 ($135.29).

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, a science and technology company, operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. The company offers prescription medicines to treat infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, multiple sclerosis, colorectal cancer, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

