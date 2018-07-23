Mercantile Bank (MBWM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday. The firm currently has $41.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Mercantile Bank Corporation serves businesses and consumers across Grand Rapids and Kent County with a full range of mortgage, lending, deposit and checking products and services in a friendly, hometown banking environment. “

MBWM has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Mercantile Bank from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a $36.20 rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Mercantile Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Sandler O’Neill set a $37.00 target price on Mercantile Bank and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Hovde Group restated a hold rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Mercantile Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Mercantile Bank has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.20.

Shares of Mercantile Bank opened at $36.44 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $604.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Mercantile Bank has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $38.47.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The company had revenue of $33.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.87 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 23.91%. research analysts predict that Mercantile Bank will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.56%.

In other news, Director Michael H. Price sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $108,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 9.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 220,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after acquiring an additional 19,273 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 40.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 129,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 37,032 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mercantile Bank by 50.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Mercantile Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

