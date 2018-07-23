Mercantile Bank (MBWM) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Mercantile Bank from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a $36.20 rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Hovde Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Mercantile Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $37.00 price objective on Mercantile Bank and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.20.

Mercantile Bank stock opened at $36.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.83 million, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.74. Mercantile Bank has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $38.47.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The business had revenue of $33.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.87 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 23.91%. analysts anticipate that Mercantile Bank will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This is a positive change from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is presently 46.56%.

In other news, Director Michael H. Price sold 3,000 shares of Mercantile Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $108,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBWM. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Mercantile Bank during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Mercantile Bank by 119.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Well Done LLC bought a new position in Mercantile Bank during the first quarter valued at about $187,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Mercantile Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Mercantile Bank during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

