Medifast Inc (MED) Stake Lowered by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned 0.32% of Medifast worth $6,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Medifast by 245.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast during the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Medifast by 122.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Medifast in the second quarter worth approximately $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

MED stock traded down $0.89 on Monday, hitting $170.36. The company had a trading volume of 5,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,919. Medifast Inc has a 12-month low of $41.24 and a 12-month high of $179.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.28.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.15. Medifast had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The company had revenue of $98.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Medifast Inc will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MED shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Medifast in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Medifast to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Medifast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.33.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

