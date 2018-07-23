Medidata Solutions Inc (MDSO) Holdings Trimmed by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) by 20.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Medidata Solutions were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDSO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medidata Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $783,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Medidata Solutions by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 278,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,659,000 after buying an additional 26,425 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Medidata Solutions by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 11,132 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medidata Solutions by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 159,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,130,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Medidata Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $408,000.

Shares of MDSO stock opened at $87.00 on Monday. Medidata Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $88.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Medidata Solutions had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $149.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Medidata Solutions Inc will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDSO. BidaskClub downgraded Medidata Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medidata Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. First Analysis began coverage on Medidata Solutions in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Medidata Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Medidata Solutions from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.29.

In related news, EVP Michael I. Otner sold 10,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $728,169.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,195,258.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rouven Bergmann sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $226,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,392,163.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,025 shares of company stock worth $1,745,041. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medidata Solutions, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for life sciences worldwide. It offers the Medidata Clinical Cloud, a platform, pioneering analytics, and clinical technology for the development of new therapies. The company's platform solutions include data capture and management and trial planning and management.

