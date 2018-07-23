Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) Holdings Lifted by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 579,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 23,561 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $7,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 93.4% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 8,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter worth about $149,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter worth about $178,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

MPW stock opened at $14.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.72. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $14.52.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $205.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.70 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 41.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 13th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

In related news, Director G Steven Dawson purchased 5,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.41 per share, for a total transaction of $81,589.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 77,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,812.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.