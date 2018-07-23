MediBloc [QRC] (MED) Trading 27.8% Lower Over Last Week

MediBloc [QRC] (CURRENCY:MED) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. MediBloc [QRC] has a market capitalization of $19.65 million and approximately $279,707.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MediBloc [QRC] token can now be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Bibox. During the last seven days, MediBloc [QRC] has traded down 27.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,723.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $455.57 or 0.05887770 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $791.70 or 0.10231900 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.70 or 0.01081690 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.12 or 0.01759190 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00206588 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $199.81 or 0.02582280 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00389808 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000607 BTC.

About MediBloc [QRC]

MED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. The official website for MediBloc [QRC] is medibloc.org/en . The official message board for MediBloc [QRC] is medium.com/@MediBloc . The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MediBloc [QRC]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam

Buying and Selling MediBloc [QRC]

MediBloc [QRC] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [QRC] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediBloc [QRC] using one of the exchanges listed above.

