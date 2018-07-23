Mechanics Bank Trust Department Buys 967 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 24.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HC Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $1,744,000. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 325,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,551,000 after purchasing an additional 13,504 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 11,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Franck J. Moison sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $4,940,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $1,202,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,579 shares of company stock valued at $10,089,283 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $65.84. The company had a trading volume of 5,332,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,224,461. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $61.28 and a twelve month high of $77.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.85, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,486.69% and a net margin of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 18th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 18th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CL. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Colgate-Palmolive to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.85.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The company offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related products.

