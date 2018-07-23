Mechanics Bank Trust Department Acquires 2,300 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (GLD)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 31.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $116.00. 6,246,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,305,654. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $115.12 and a 52-week high of $129.51.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.