Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Invests $418,000 in Perspecta Inc (PRSP)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH acquired a new position in shares of Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Separately, Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perspecta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $854,000.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRSP. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Perspecta in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Perspecta in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Perspecta opened at $23.10 on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . Perspecta Inc has a 12 month low of $19.84 and a 12 month high of $27.68.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 8th.

