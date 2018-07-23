Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Has $572,000 Holdings in NetEase Inc (NTES)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH decreased its position in shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 46.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in NetEase were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 1.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 3.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,132,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 3.2% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 11.7% in the first quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Thursday, April 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetEase from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Nomura cut their price target on shares of NetEase to $399.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NetEase has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.54.

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $264.25 on Monday. NetEase Inc has a 1-year low of $222.32 and a 1-year high of $377.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.80.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.08). NetEase had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. analysts anticipate that NetEase Inc will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game Services; E-Commerce; Advertising Services; and Email and Others segments. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

