Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Decreases Holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lessened its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 66.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 128,404 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,474,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,473,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,608,000 after purchasing an additional 574,500 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 479,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 257,580 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,670,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,251,000 after purchasing an additional 114,106 shares during the period. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVE shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.08.

Shares of Cenovus Energy opened at $10.15 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Cenovus Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $11.52.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 13.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were issued a $0.0389 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is -750.00%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and natural gas in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

