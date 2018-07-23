McKesson (MCK) Cut to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird cut shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MCK. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $160.00 to $2.86 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of McKesson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $175.00 to $142.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of McKesson to $158.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of McKesson from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $160.39.

NYSE MCK opened at $132.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.01. McKesson has a 52-week low of $129.58 and a 52-week high of $178.86. The company has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.29.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.07). McKesson had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $51.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that McKesson will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 10.78%.

In related news, SVP Erin M. Lampert sold 868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $123,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,088. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Boston Partners lifted its position in McKesson by 122.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,036,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,241 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank purchased a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,764,000. Natixis lifted its position in McKesson by 478.0% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 303,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,801,000 after acquiring an additional 251,267 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in McKesson by 91.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 501,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,688,000 after acquiring an additional 240,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in McKesson by 13.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,859,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000,000 after acquiring an additional 218,530 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

