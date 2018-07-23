MaxLinear (MXL) Receives Coverage Optimism Score of 0.15

News articles about MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. MaxLinear earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the semiconductor company an impact score of 45.365468303188 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on MaxLinear from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised MaxLinear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on MaxLinear in a research report on Monday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.40.

MaxLinear traded down $0.04, hitting $17.18, on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 22,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,450. MaxLinear has a 12-month low of $15.39 and a 12-month high of $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.57.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $110.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that MaxLinear will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Connie H. Kwong sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $28,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,253.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

