Matson (MATX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Matson (NYSE:MATX) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The shipping company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.10. Matson had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $511.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Matson to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Matson opened at $36.65 on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Matson has a 12-month low of $21.63 and a 12-month high of $40.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine raised Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. TheStreet raised Matson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Matson in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Stephens set a $33.00 target price on Matson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

In other Matson news, President Ronald J. Forest sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $367,560.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 65,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,026.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ronald J. Forest sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $38,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,558 shares of company stock worth $586,484. 2.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise.

