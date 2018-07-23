Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 23rd, 2018 // No Comments

Wall Street brokerages expect that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) will announce $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Martin Midstream Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is $0.02. Martin Midstream Partners posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.68. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Martin Midstream Partners.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Martin Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $284.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.02 million.

MMLP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Martin Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.20.

In other news, insider Ruben S. Martin bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $2,235,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,021,265 shares in the company, valued at $15,216,848.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 152,628 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,180. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $27,550,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $457,000. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 246.7% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 54,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 39,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 566,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,926,000 after purchasing an additional 293,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $167,000. 30.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Midstream Partners traded down $0.05, reaching $13.80, during midday trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 1,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.92 million, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.52. Martin Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $19.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.49%. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 454.55%.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 22 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 16 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

Further Reading: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Martin Midstream Partners (MMLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP)

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply