Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) will announce $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Martin Midstream Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is $0.02. Martin Midstream Partners posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.68. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Martin Midstream Partners.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Martin Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $284.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.02 million.

MMLP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Martin Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.20.

In other news, insider Ruben S. Martin bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $2,235,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,021,265 shares in the company, valued at $15,216,848.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 152,628 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,180. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $27,550,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $457,000. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 246.7% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 54,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 39,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 566,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,926,000 after purchasing an additional 293,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $167,000. 30.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Midstream Partners traded down $0.05, reaching $13.80, during midday trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 1,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.92 million, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.52. Martin Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $19.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.49%. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 454.55%.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 22 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 16 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

