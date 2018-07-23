Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

News articles about Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Marriott Vacations Worldwide earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 45.5873748584803 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VAC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.61 price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.46.

NYSE:VAC opened at $119.98 on Monday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52 week low of $107.17 and a 52 week high of $154.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.11). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Weisz acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $108.43 per share, with a total value of $379,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,017 shares in the company, valued at $19,519,243.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen P. Weisz purchased 4,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $117.86 per share, with a total value of $478,275.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. It operates through three segments: North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company also develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership and related products under The Ritz-Carlton Destination Club brand; and holds right to develop, market, and sell ownership residential products under The Ritz-Carlton Residences brand.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.