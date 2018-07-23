Markel Co. (MKL) Stake Boosted by Outfitter Advisors LTD.

Outfitter Advisors LTD. increased its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Outfitter Advisors LTD.’s holdings in Markel were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Markel by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Markel by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,729,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Markel by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,868,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in Markel by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 1,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in Markel by 29.9% in the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 13,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,002,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,147.55, for a total value of $229,510.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,040 shares in the company, valued at $120,538,652. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alan I. Kirshner sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,085.92, for a total transaction of $108,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,790,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,390 shares of company stock worth $1,553,528. Corporate insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MKL traded down $5.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,142.71. 874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,748. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $995.30 and a 52-week high of $1,194.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 315.67 and a beta of 0.90.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $11.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.71 by $2.68. Markel had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. sell-side analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 38.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MKL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,287.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Argus began coverage on shares of Markel in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Boenning Scattergood set a $1,250.00 price objective on shares of Markel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Markel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,237.50.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Reinsurance. The U.S. Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal line, program, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as other insurance product lines, such as ocean marine, surety, CPI, and coverages.

