Markel Co. (MKL) Holdings Raised by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Markel worth $20,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MKL. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Markel by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Markel by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 46,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,018,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Markel by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Markel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,608,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Markel by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 550,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $597,103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,226 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MKL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Argus started coverage on shares of Markel in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Boenning Scattergood set a $1,250.00 target price on shares of Markel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,237.50.

In related news, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,147.55, for a total value of $229,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,538,652. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Alan I. Kirshner sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,085.92, for a total transaction of $108,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,790,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,553,528. 2.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Markel stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $1,148.00. 439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,748. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $995.30 and a 52 week high of $1,194.98. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 317.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $11.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.71 by $2.68. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Markel had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 1.47%. equities analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 38.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Reinsurance. The U.S. Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal line, program, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as other insurance product lines, such as ocean marine, surety, CPI, and coverages.

