Marine Products (MPX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $77.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.29 million. Marine Products had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 32.78%. On average, analysts expect Marine Products to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Marine Products opened at $19.71 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a market capitalization of $681.29 million, a P/E ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 0.41. Marine Products has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $19.91.

In other news, CFO Ben M. Palmer sold 3,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $57,465.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 363,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,995,868.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ben M. Palmer sold 1,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total value of $28,344.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,964,420.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,100 shares of company stock valued at $294,962 over the last ninety days. 78.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marine Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine raised Marine Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Marine Products from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd.

Marine Products Company Profile

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, deckboat, cruiser, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. It provides Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi and SSX sportboats, Sunesta sportdecks, Signature cruisers, SunCoast sportdeck outboards, Vortex Jet Boats, and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats, as well as H2O Sport, and Fish and Ski boats.

