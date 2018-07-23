Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) Stake Lessened by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 709,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 69,594 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Marathon Petroleum worth $49,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum traded up $0.27, reaching $72.79, during mid-day trading on Monday, Marketbeat reports. 12,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,714,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.32. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 1 year low of $49.30 and a 1 year high of $83.33.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, insider Thomas M. Kelley sold 24,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,972,286.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,122,029.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $83.27 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.44.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its six refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

