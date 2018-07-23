Manulife Financial Co. (MFC) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,187 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $17.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.35. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $17.73 and a one year high of $22.16.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter. research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MFC. Zacks Investment Research cut Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. CIBC upgraded Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. TD Securities upgraded Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Manulife Financial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

Read More: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.