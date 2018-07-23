Main Street Capital (MAIN) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.19

Press coverage about Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) has trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Main Street Capital earned a news sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.9774436933284 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Main Street Capital opened at $39.30 on Monday, according to Marketbeat. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Main Street Capital has a 52-week low of $34.37 and a 52-week high of $41.79.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $55.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.54 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 81.24% and a return on equity of 10.48%. Main Street Capital’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Main Street Capital will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.40%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. National Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

