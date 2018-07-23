Magnetcoin (MAGN) Trading 31.5% Higher Over Last Week

Magnetcoin (CURRENCY:MAGN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. Magnetcoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $21.00 worth of Magnetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Magnetcoin has traded up 31.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Magnetcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0718 or 0.00000933 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Altcoin (ALT) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00267378 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000032 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002768 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000118 BTC.

SproutsExtreme (SPEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Prototanium (PR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00016800 BTC.

Jin Coin (JIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000164 BTC.

AgrolifeCoin (AGLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Magnetcoin

MAGN is a coin. Its launch date was April 24th, 2017. Magnetcoin’s total supply is 6,236,171 coins. Magnetcoin’s official Twitter account is @coin_magnet . Magnetcoin’s official website is magnetcoin.net

Magnetcoin Coin Trading

Magnetcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Magnetcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Magnetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

