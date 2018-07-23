Magna International (MGA) versus Modine Manufacturing (MOD) Financial Review

Magna International (NYSE: MGA) and Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.1% of Magna International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of Modine Manufacturing shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Modine Manufacturing shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Magna International has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Modine Manufacturing has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Magna International pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Modine Manufacturing does not pay a dividend. Magna International pays out 22.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Magna International has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Magna International and Modine Manufacturing, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magna International 2 3 12 0 2.59 Modine Manufacturing 0 0 0 0 N/A

Magna International currently has a consensus price target of $66.73, indicating a potential upside of 13.34%. Given Magna International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Magna International is more favorable than Modine Manufacturing.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Magna International and Modine Manufacturing’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magna International $38.95 billion 0.53 $2.21 billion $5.96 9.88 Modine Manufacturing $2.10 billion 0.42 $22.20 million $1.54 11.43

Magna International has higher revenue and earnings than Modine Manufacturing. Magna International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Modine Manufacturing, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Magna International and Modine Manufacturing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magna International 5.65% 19.64% 9.02% Modine Manufacturing 1.06% 16.97% 5.30%

Summary

Magna International beats Modine Manufacturing on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company offers body systems, including exterior sheetmetal and closure systems, body structure systems, and energy management solutions; chassis systems, such as frames and chassis subframes, suspension links and arms, and chassis modules; and engineering services comprising support, program management, virtual tool, prototype build and validation, testing, and research and development services. It also provides fascia and exterior trims, liftgate and exterior modules, front end modules, ACTERO active aerodynamics, and lightweight composites; and roof systems that include softtops, retractable hardtops, modular tops, and hardtops. In addition, the company offers latching system, hinge and wire forming, power closure, electronic, door module, window system, engineered glass, sealing, trim and roof rack, testing center, and running board closures; and driveline systems, fluid pressure and controls, and metal-forming solutions. Further, it provides driver assistance systems and electronic components; and interior and exterior mirrors, actuators, electronic vision systems, door handle and overhead console technologies, and front and signal lightings. Additionally, the company offers seating systems, mechanism and seat structure solutions, foam and trim solutions, and design and development solutions; and engineering services, vehicle contract manufacturing services, and fuel systems. The company serves original equipment manufacturer, tier 1, medium and heavy truck, and non-automotive customers. Magna International Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Aurora, Canada.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments. It offers powertrain cooling products, such as engine cooling assemblies, radiators, condensers, and charge air coolers; auxiliary cooling products, including power steering and transmission oil coolers; component assemblies; radiators for special applications; on-engine cooling products comprising exhaust gas recirculation, engine oil, fuel, and charge and intake air coolers; and chillers and cooling plates for battery thermal management. The company also provides heat-exchanger and microchannel Coils; unit, fluid, transformer oil, and brine coolers, as well as remote condensers; and coatings to protect against corrosion. In addition, it offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; hydronic products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; commercial packaged rooftop ventilation units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air-handling units; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensing units. It primarily serves automobile, truck, bus, and specialty vehicle OEMs; agricultural, industrial, and construction equipment OEMs; commercial and industrial equipment OEMs; heating, ventilation, and cooling OEMs; construction architects and contractors; and wholesalers of heating equipment. The company also exports its products. Modine Manufacturing Company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin.

