MAG Silver (MAG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “MAG is focused on district scale projects located within the Mexican Silver Belt. Our mission is to become one of the premier companies in the Silver Mining Industry. MAG and its partner, Industrias Penoles, are delineating a significant new silver vein discovery on the Juanicipio Joint Venture in Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. “

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $19.00 target price on MAG Silver and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MAG Silver presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of MAG Silver opened at $9.51 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of $9.29 and a 1-year high of $13.84.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.02.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sentry Investments Corp. lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 25.0% during the first quarter. Sentry Investments Corp. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 18.1% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 38,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 6.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 1.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 504,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 7,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 3.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 239,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,398 shares during the last quarter.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Juanicipio property covering 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

