Macquarie Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A (LILA)

Macquarie restated their hold rating on shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A (NASDAQ:LILA) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LILA. ValuEngine cut Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.21.

Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A opened at $19.49 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -47.54 and a beta of 1.66. Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $27.85.

Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A (NASDAQ:LILA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $909.90 million during the quarter. research analysts predict that Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 2,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $56,628.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A in the 1st quarter valued at about $320,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,037,000. Richmond Hill Investment Co. LP bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,127,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 29,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A

Liberty Latin America Ltd. provides various telecommunications services. Its services primarily include video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services. The company offers communications and entertainment services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

