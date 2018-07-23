LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE: LYB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/18/2018 – LyondellBasell Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “LyondellBasell has outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. LyondellBasell is executing its expansion projects to leverage the U.S. natural gas liquids (NGLs) advantage. The company's HDPE project should boost capacity and add to its earnings. The proposed buyout of A. Schulman will also create significant cost synergies. LyondellBasell also remains committed to deliver greater value to its shareholders leveraging healthy cash flows. However, LyondellBasell’s operations remain subject to maintenance outages which is affecting its results. The company is also exposed to raw material cost inflation. Its U.S. olefin margins also remain under pressure.”

7/10/2018 – LyondellBasell Industries had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a $122.00 price target on the stock.

7/4/2018 – LyondellBasell Industries was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/2/2018 – LyondellBasell Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $123.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Annual estimates for LyondellBasell have been going up of late. The company has outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. LyondellBasell is executing its expansion projects to leverage the U.S. natural gas liquids (NGLs) advantage. The company's HDPE project should boost capacity and add to its earnings. The proposed buyout of A. Schulman will also create significant cost synergies. LyondellBasell also remains committed to deliver greater value to its shareholders leveraging healthy cash flows.”

6/6/2018 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $125.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/1/2018 – LyondellBasell Industries had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Standpoint Research.

5/31/2018 – LyondellBasell Industries was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of LYB traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $107.70. 48,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,803,890. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $121.95. The stock has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.31. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 53.55%. The business had revenue of $9.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,607,029 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,389,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,494 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 80.3% in the first quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 2,637,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,259 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 102.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,435,668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $157,708,000 after purchasing an additional 726,524 shares during the period. Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,329,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 152.9% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 355,826 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,600,000 after purchasing an additional 215,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is a chemical company. The Company operates in five segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas (O&P-Americas), Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International (O&P-EAI), Intermediates and Derivatives (I&D), Refining and Technology. The O&P-Americas segment produces and markets olefins and co-products, polyethylene and polypropylene.

